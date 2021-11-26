Small businesses in the Madison area hoping for a big holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is in full swing, and for many people, Black Friday marks the start of the shopping season. As people purchase gifts on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, local shops are hoping for customers all weekend long to jump-start the holiday shopping season.

For small businesses, holiday shoppers are crucial to keeping the doors open. The past 20 plus months of the pandemic have taken a toll. According to a Small Business Roundtable study earlier this year, 31% of small businesses shut down in 2020.

Now the shops that survived last year are contending with supply chain issues and labor shortages.

“We ordered some things in January and May that are just arriving now,” said Vicky Marsala, the Red Barn Company Store owner in Waunakee. “This was the most difficult holiday to prepare for ever because of things arriving late.”

It is challenging for small businesses to prep a store for the holiday season or keep everything stocked. It also is difficult for stores with limited space if an unannounced order suddenly arrives.

It’s why Marsala suggests purchasing something you like when you see it, because it may not be on the shelf the next day, and order problems mean there may not be another in the store.

Such problems couldn’t come at a worse time for small businesses. Places like Marsala’s make most of their money around the holidays.

Red Barn Company Store makes 50% of the shop’s yearly revenue in this quarter. Properly being stocked and staffed, along with enough customers at this time of year, can make or break a small business.

“If you want your local business owner in your community to stay there, you need to be supporting them,” said Marsala. “It’s great memories, people come in, and it is memory and an experience, and you can’t have that online.”

For shoppers this weekend, Marsala suggests getting what you like right away and avoiding ordering online. She says delivery is so backlogged it is hard to guarantee anything arriving on time.

