SSM Health shares how to keep children healthy as upper respiratory illnesses spread

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As illnesses other than COVID-19 begin to spread this season, health care workers are sharing what to look out for to keep children healthy.

SSM Health shared Friday that the common cold, influenza and RSV are all spreading at this time of year. Plus, these illnesses have similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore noted that parents should be concerned if symptoms like a cough develop into something more serious, like having trouble breathing. Children should immediately be brought to a doctor if this occurs, Dr. Beardmore advises.

Getting tested for different illnesses is also encouraged for parents to decide how long their child may need to quarantine, whether it is the flu or COVID-19. Dr. Beardmore stated that the incubation period for colds and the flu is relatively short, about two or three days, whereas COVID-19 is 14 days.

Anyone who is not feeling well is also urged to stay home from school or daycare, SSM Health added.

Getting flu and COVID-19 vaccinations is one way to prevent viral infections, Dr. Beardmore notes, as well as regular handwashing. Wearing a mask, staying home when sick and social distancing is also encouraged.

