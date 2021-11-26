Advertisement

U.S. to restrict travel to South Africa, 7 more countries after new COVID-19 variant

People wait to get vaccinated at a shopping mall, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Nov....
People wait to get vaccinated at a shopping mall, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Nov. 26, 2021.(Denis Farrell | AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - The U.S. will ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to COVID-19 variant.

The new coronavirus variant has been dubbed “omicron.”

A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. Its discovery in southern Africa sent a chill through much of the world as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings.

The overall risks of omicron are not yet known. But the United States, the 27-nation European Union and some other countries quickly announced restrictions on travel from southern Africa and stepped up other precautions

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members.
Visitation set for man who went missing while trying to help another boater
An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists
Dance Wisconsin presents its 44th performance of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker returns to Madison for 44th year
A gun and target symbol.
Milwaukee police investigating three non-fatal shootings