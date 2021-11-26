Wisconsin children lead state with most COVID-19 cases overall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin children now lead the state as the age group with the most COVID-19 cases to date, according to data from the Department of Health Services Friday.

In an update Friday, DHS notes that 140,439 Wisconsinites under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a rate of 11,035.1 per 100,000 residents.

Those under the age of 18 have now surpassed the 25-34 age group, which was the previous leader with 139,846 total cases currently.

Wisconsin children were the group with the fewest number of COVID-19 cases for the bulk of the pandemic and just started to surpass other age groups at the end of August, also when school started across the state and much of which was in person.

While Wisconsin children have the most COVID-19 cases in the state overall, their rate is not the highest when compared to other age groups. The rate for those ages 18-24 is at the top of the ladder, at 20,011.4 per 100,000 residents.

The only age group with a smaller rate than those younger than 18 are those ages 65 and older, who come in at 10,985.3 cases per 100,000.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials reported fewer than 1,000 cases Friday for the first time since Oct. 30.

With 702 new coronavirus cases, the seven-day rolling average dropped steeply. It now sits at 2,749, which is the lowest its been since Nov. 11.

There have been 864,190 total infections since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials report two people have died Friday of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Wisconsin up to 8,964.

The holiday also resulted in a slower trickle of COVID-19 vaccines administered, with just 1,479 new doses received in the past day. There have been 14,538 doses given out so far this week.

Around 58.9% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 56% have completed their vaccine series.

