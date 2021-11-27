Advertisement

Another child released from hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade

Portage holiday parade returns, remembers Waukesha victims
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another child victim of the Waukesha parade was able to return home from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, the hospital reported.

Eight children still remain in the care of Children’s Wisconsin after a driver sped through a parade, killing 6 and injuring more.

Of those eight, four remain in serious condition, 2 are in fair condition, and 2 are in good condition, Children’s said.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline is available to support parents and their children struggling with trauma at (414) 266-6500 this holiday weekend.

Individuals also can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at (800) 985-5990.

