Cooler & Breezy Sunday; Watching for Weak Clippers Next Week

Temperatures dip into the mid 20s tonight with wind chills in the teens. A few passing clippers may bring periods of drizzle/flurries Monday, Wednesday.
Winds pick up behind a cold front tonight. It'll make it feel like the teens first thing Sunday!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another clipper has passed and it leaves a chill over Wisconsin. Snowfall was confined to the NE part of the state - along with dustings from north-central Wisconsin into the North woods. A few passing sprinkles and snow showers darted past southern Wisconsin.

The sky clears tonight as NW winds pick up. Lows drop into the mid 20s area-wide. The breezy conditions will generate wind chills down into the teens. Sunshine returns for much of Sunday. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than today - only topping out in the mid 30s.

Wisconsin is on Clipper Watch for next week -- passing waves in the upper-level pattern may bring chances for a mix of rain & snow. The first chance arrives on Monday. As with today’s clipper, much of the impact will be felt North. That said, a few flurries & light rain showers are possible across southern Wisconsin. Highs will climb towards 40°.

Sunshine is back for Tuesday as highs stabilize close to normal. Afternoon temperatures will level out in the lower - mid 40s. More clouds are back Wednesday with another passing upper-level wave. Mid 40s are expected in the afternoon. Another round of flurries and light drizzle is possible. The track with this system is still farther North.

Highs climb all the way into the upper 40s - near 50° on Thursday. Next weekend features another weather system capable of rain & snow showers. This time - the totals may be higher. We’ll keep an eye on trends over the next few days.

