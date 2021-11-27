Advertisement

Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the buying power of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, mobile food pantries like one in Beloit are able to provide weeks’ worth of food to people experiencing food insecurity.

“And what food insecurity means that you’re having to choose, do I pay my rent? Do I buy my medication, or do I buy food?” mobile pantry coordinator Ann Schroeder said.

Twice a month, hundreds of cars line up outside Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Beloit to get some groceries from one of the mobile food pantries.

“We have a large number of people in the Beloit area that are food insecure,” Schroeder said. “And that may be because of unemployment, and maybe because of elderly people.”

David Edwards, from South Beloit, is in one of the cars in line.

“I pick up for myself and for my granddaughter’s family, and I’m a senior citizen,” Edwards said. “I’m limited to income in, you know Social Security. And my granddaughters got five kids, and she’s got her own independent business, but it’s, you know, the income is somewhat limited. And so, it really helps is getting the food from the pantry.”

Schroeder has been helping out with this pantry for more than 10 years and she said putting this together is a huge team effort.

“The coordinator that’s here today, Laura, the truck driver Kenny. I mean, it’s, it’s a family,” Schroeder said.

You can be a part of the family and help those with food insecurity by donating to the NBC15 26th annual Share Your Holidays campaign in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time
Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time
Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl
Madison vendors push for big holiday season
Madison vendors push for big holiday season
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an...
All about Allen: How Wisconsin’s star running back rose up the ranks at just 17