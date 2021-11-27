Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper

Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral arrangements have been set to honor Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook who passed away earlier this month.

According to a post from Wisconsin State Patrol, a public funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlands Church in Plover with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Law enforcement honors will follow the service.

The 42-year-old passed away Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19. A GoFundMe for the Stainbrook family says he had been hospitalized since Oct. 27 in Wisconsin Rapids. CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

Stainbrook was a 20-year State Patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County, through the northcentral regional office based in Wausau.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.