Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month.

The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury along with misdemeanor obstruction and first-offense drunken driving.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie police officers saw Medina Dominguez run a red light on Oct. 9. When they tried to stop him, he accelerated to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually crashed head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle refused to be taken to a hospital.

