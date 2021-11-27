Madison Police investigating armed robbery on city’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery reported Friday afternoon at a cash store on Madison’s near east side.

Police officers were dispatched around noon to the 2600 block of East Washington Ave.

An employee said that two men, at least one of them armed, came into the store and demanded money.

The armed man then allegedly stole cash from the store.

This investigating is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

