Advertisement

Madison Police investigating armed robbery on city’s near east side

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery reported Friday afternoon at a cash store on Madison’s near east side.

Police officers were dispatched around noon to the 2600 block of East Washington Ave.

An employee said that two men, at least one of them armed, came into the store and demanded money.

The armed man then allegedly stole cash from the store.

This investigating is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin
Dance Wisconsin presents its 44th performance of The Nutcracker.
The Nutcracker returns to Madison for 44th year
UPS Fitchburg has seen an increase in customers shipping early this holiday season.
Shipping deadlines for UPS, USPS, FedEx approaching
Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl