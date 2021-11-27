Advertisement

Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into the parking lot where several large fights were going on simultaneously.(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday night around 8:30 p.m. the Madison Police Department was dispatched to the Fast Forward Skate Center for reports of a large number of unsupervised minors causing a disturbance.

According to MPD, upon the arrival of police, an estimated 250 persons, mostly juveniles, were located inside of the business.

While officers were on scene, a fight started inside of the business, escalated and eventually spilled out into the parking lot where several large fights were going on simultaneously. At one point members of the crowd climbed on top of MPD squad cars that were parked outside.

Two juvenile and one adult arrest was made, MPD said.

A taser style weapon was taken from the arrested adult after they attempted to use it on another individual. Members of the crowd attempted to disrupt one of these arrests and pepper spray was required to protect the arresting officers and secure the arrest.

An MPD officer suffered a minor injury during this arrest. MPD requested assistance from our law enforcement partners in the area and eventually 27 officers from at least five area law enforcement agencies were on scene.

