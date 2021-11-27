Advertisement

Police responding to large disturbance on Madison’s west side

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a “large scale incident” Friday night off of Verona Road near Fast Forward Skate Center, said Dane County Dispatch.

The call for the alleged disturbance came in at 8:37 p.m. Friday.

There is a very large police presence in the area and EMS has also responded, said Dane County officials.

Dispatch was unable to confirm any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Portage Parade
Portage holiday parade returns, remembers Waukesha victims
Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper
Hundreds of families lined up at Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday for Second Harvest of the...
Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time