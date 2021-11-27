Police responding to large disturbance on Madison’s west side
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a “large scale incident” Friday night off of Verona Road near Fast Forward Skate Center, said Dane County Dispatch.
The call for the alleged disturbance came in at 8:37 p.m. Friday.
There is a very large police presence in the area and EMS has also responded, said Dane County officials.
Dispatch was unable to confirm any injuries.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.