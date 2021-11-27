Advertisement

Roundy’s announces new holiday hours for Wisconsin stores

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roundy’s announced its holiday hours for the 2021-22 season this month, for stores across Wisconsin.

The company that operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Markets noted it was changing its holiday operational hours to allow employees to spend more time with family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Hyland, Roundy’s VP of Communications and Public Affairs, thanked the company’s employees for going above and beyond this year.

“We thank all of our Roundy’s associates for their incredible efforts during this unprecedented time. In order for our store associates to spend more time with family and friends this holiday season, our 2021-2022 holiday hours of operation have changed,” Hyland said. “We wish all of our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market customers a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season. We will return to normal store hours January 2, 2022.”

There are 90 Pick ‘n Save operations in Wisconsin and 16 Metro Markets.

Here are the hours, as provided by Roundy’s:

Store hours:

DayDateOpenClose
Christmas Eve12/24Normal4 p.m.
Christmas Day12/25ClosedClosed
Day after Christmas12/267 a.m.Normal
New Year’s Eve12/31Normal9 p.m.
New Year’s Day1/1/227 a.m.Normal

Pharmacy hours:

DayDateOpenClose
Christmas Eve12/249 a.m.4 p.m.
Christmas Day12/25ClosedClosed
Day after Christmas12/2610 a.m.5 p.m.
New Year’s Eve12/319 a.m.5 p.m.
New Year’s Day1/1/229 am.2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country
Madison’s Harvey House named one of the best new eateries in the country

Latest News

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper
Hundreds of families lined up at Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday for Second Harvest of the...
Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time
Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time
Fighting food insecurity, one mobile food pantry at a time
Madison Makers Market hosting Black Friday Market & Pub-Crawl