Advertisement

Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead

The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries suffered.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An update has been given on an Amish buggy incident occurring Nov. 24 in Taylor County. One person has died.

Names of the victims are not being released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says the victims were largely children, however, the mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries suffered.

As a previous release from the Sheriff’s Office stated, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Skyler M. Opelt of Medford, Wis. struck an Amish buggy from behind on Nov. 24, 2021, while traveling north bound on County Highway E at approximately 2:44 p.m.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Amish buggy contained 10 passengers and nine were injured as a result of the collision.

Opelt is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail. Charges being referred to the District Attorney’s office at this time are; seven counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury; homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle; 2nd degree reckless injury.

He was currently on probation at the time of the incident and is also being held on a probation hold as a result of this incident. Opelt will have a court hearing Dec. 7.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident. Charging requests can change as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Sunrise Donut Cafe in Monroe
Monroe supports new shop owners on Small Business Saturday
Portage holiday parade returns, remembers Waukesha victims
Another child released from hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers
“Cease and desist” Wis. Senators send message to those politicizing Waukesha tragedy
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later