Advertisement

Brownsville apartment fire displaces multiple occupants

(KFYR)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire apartment building in Brownsville was evacuated after a unit was affected by flames and smoke Sunday morning.

Deputies and fire departments were dispatched to the building on Main St just after 7:30 a.m. The fire was limited to the apartment where it started and was quickly extinguished.

Officials determined that the incident was caused by a child using a lighter.

Smoke and water damage affected two of the four apartments in the building and displaced the occupants. The Red Cross has resultantly been in touch with those tenants for temporary relocation.

One occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, and a child occupant received a minor burn, which did not require first aid.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.

Latest News

(AP)
Five in jail after stolen vehicle crashes, rolls over on Madison Beltline
Middleton High School (WMTV)
Middleton High School cancels school, to have virtual classes following water damage
As many as 250 people were ushered out of local business Fast Forward Friday night after a...
Skating rink staffed by one person when massive fight among juveniles broke out
“Shop Small,” a message displayed on a Monroe storefront, may explain why the city’s historic...
Monroe supports new shop owners on Small Business Saturday