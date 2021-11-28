Brownsville apartment fire displaces multiple occupants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire apartment building in Brownsville was evacuated after a unit was affected by flames and smoke Sunday morning.

Deputies and fire departments were dispatched to the building on Main St just after 7:30 a.m. The fire was limited to the apartment where it started and was quickly extinguished.

Officials determined that the incident was caused by a child using a lighter.

Smoke and water damage affected two of the four apartments in the building and displaced the occupants. The Red Cross has resultantly been in touch with those tenants for temporary relocation.

One occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, and a child occupant received a minor burn, which did not require first aid.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.