Deforest Windsor Fire & EMS Captain addresses t-shirt texting scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deforest Windsor Fire & EMS addressed a texting scam that is claiming to sell limited edition Fire and EMS t-shirts in a post on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

In the post, Deforest Windsor Fire & EMS emphasized that they are NOT selling t-shirts.

The scam was first noticed by departments in Northern Wisconsin but had not affected Dane County until now, said Captain Jacobsen.

He said a citizen that follows the Deforest Windsor Facebook account received the text message that promoted the t-shirts and offered a link to purchase them.

Captain Jacobsen clarified that Deforest Windsor Fire & EMS is not selling t-shirts and reminded people to be careful and to verify sources before ordering items from offers like this.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.