Drizzle/Flurries pass by Monday; More Mild Week Ahead

A few flurries/light drizzle is possible Monday morning as a clipper system passes by. Roads could become slippery in a few spots if this makes it to the ground.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NW flow aloft brings another clipper system to Wisconsin on Monday. As is usual, this system will move by quickly - dropping most precipitation well North of Madison. That said - if drizzle/flurries do reach the ground Monday morning - a few slippery spots are possible.

The sky remained clear over southern Wisconsin Sunday evening. Lows are expected to dip back into the 20s overnight. The clipper system was located well NW of the Great Lakes -- near the arrowhead of Minnesota. The system will drop SE overnight - reaching Wisconsin by early Monday morning. While most of the precipitation will fall North -- towards Green Bay/Sheboygan/Wausau -- a light drizzle & a few flurries cannot be ruled out for the Capital Region.

The first bit of flurries reaches southern Wisconsin before sunrise and things quickly rotate through - exiting by lunchtime. Precip will be very light - with most locations barely picking up 0.01″. Impacts will be minimal to none.

However, since temperatures will be below-freezing early Monday morning, bridges & overpasses could become a bit slippery should any precipitation manage to fall. So, keep an eye on radar tomorrow morning & use a bit extra caution on the elevated roadways first thing Monday.

Winds will be breezy during Monday afternoon - getting highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunshine is back on Tuesday - highs remain close to average in the lower 40s.

Another clipper system may impact Wisconsin on Wednesday into Thursday. Again, most of the impact will be over Northern Wisconsin. Highs climb into the upper 40s - near 50°. Cooler weather is forecast for next weekend as highs drop into the mid and upper 30s. Long-range models hint at a pattern change late next weekend and early next week.

