Five in jail after stolen vehicle crashes, rolls over on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was driving recklessly on the Beltline Friday afternoon, sideswiping another vehicle and eventually flipping on its roof.

MPD responded to the scene on US 12 between Midvale and Whitney Way around 3:50 p.m Friday. Witnesses reported that six occupants fled from the stolen vehicle into the Odana Hills Golf Course and surrounding neighborhoods.

Officers seized three handguns, one of which was stolen, inside the stolen vehicle. Investigations found the vehicle was taken on a different day during a residential burglary in Middleton.

Ultimately, five of the six suspects that fled from the vehicle were apprehended within a short period of time after resisting arrest. Further efforts to locate the sixth suspect were exhausted.

All of the arrested suspects are either out on bail and violating conditions of bail, on active probation/parole status, or have active warrants.

All five suspects were booked into the Dane County Jail, following medical evaluations due to the nature of the crash. No one else was significantly injured as a result of the crash.

