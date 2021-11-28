Advertisement

Middleton High Schools cancels school, to have virtual classes following water damage

Middleton High School (WMTV)
Middleton High School (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High students will have a bit of an extended Thanksgiving break after the school’s building experienced water damage.

Middleton High School will have no class on Monday and virtual class Tuesday through Friday due to a mechanical failure in the building. The failure over Thanksgiving break resulted in frozen and burst pipes and water damage, according to the school.

Over the weekend, school officials assessed the damage and worked with a company to start the drying process in order to have the building fully prepared for students’ return.

MHS’s Facebook post reports the damage seems contained in the new, three-story section of the building, which has been cordoned off so that drying and repairs can be completed in the coming days.

MHS will send updated communication midweek. They also sent reminders and resources:

  • For MHS students needing internet access, there will be learning space and internet access available at Clark Street Community School (CSCS).
  • For students who ride the bus, transportation will pick you up at your normal time and location.
  • For all students needing internet, please head to CSCS when you arrive and stop at the office for further instructions.
  • Families wishing to have meals for students may pick them up at either Glacier Creek or Kromrey Middle School between 11:30 - 12:30 each day this week. Please stop in the main office to sign in and get further directions.
  • Students should plan to log in to their email accounts by 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to receive specific directions regarding their coursework.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.

Latest News

As many as 250 people were ushered out of local business Fast Forward Friday night after a...
Skating rink staffed by one person when massive fight among juveniles broke out
“Shop Small,” a message displayed on a Monroe storefront, may explain why the city’s historic...
Monroe supports new shop owners on Small Business Saturday
Wisconsin volleyball team beats Indiana 3-0
As many as 250 people were ushered out of local business Fast Forward Friday night after a...
Fight breaks out at Madison roller rink