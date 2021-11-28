Middleton High Schools cancels school, to have virtual classes following water damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High students will have a bit of an extended Thanksgiving break after the school’s building experienced water damage.

Middleton High School will have no class on Monday and virtual class Tuesday through Friday due to a mechanical failure in the building. The failure over Thanksgiving break resulted in frozen and burst pipes and water damage, according to the school.

Over the weekend, school officials assessed the damage and worked with a company to start the drying process in order to have the building fully prepared for students’ return.

MHS’s Facebook post reports the damage seems contained in the new, three-story section of the building, which has been cordoned off so that drying and repairs can be completed in the coming days.

MHS will send updated communication midweek. They also sent reminders and resources:

For MHS students needing internet access, there will be learning space and internet access available at Clark Street Community School (CSCS).

For students who ride the bus, transportation will pick you up at your normal time and location.

For all students needing internet, please head to CSCS when you arrive and stop at the office for further instructions.

Families wishing to have meals for students may pick them up at either Glacier Creek or Kromrey Middle School between 11:30 - 12:30 each day this week. Please stop in the main office to sign in and get further directions.

Students should plan to log in to their email accounts by 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to receive specific directions regarding their coursework.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.