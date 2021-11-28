Advertisement

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

Fatal Pedestrian Crash | 5500 Jersey Ridge Road On Friday November 26th, 2021 at approximately 8:23 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the area of 5500 Jersey Ridge Road in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a car.(Davenport Police Department Facebook Page)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car.

The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

