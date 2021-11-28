Advertisement

REPORT: DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

Cousins a four-time All-Star center.
(WKYT)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski reported the free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cousins expect to come in and provide depth at center for the Bucks since Brook Lopez has just played one game this season battling a back injury.

Cousins has been a free agent since he spent last season with both the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bucks will mark Cousins’ sixth team, following an initial six-year run with the Sacramento Kings and other small stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors before last season.

