Advertisement

Seven children remain in hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin(WISN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ninth child was discharged from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and was able to return home, the hospital reported.

Seven children remain in Children’s Wisconsin care after a driver sped through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more than 60 parade-goers.

Of those seven, three remain in serious condition, three are in fair condition, and one is in good condition, the hospital said.

Children’s Wisconsin reminds that they hold “deep appreciation for the care and compassion of the Children’s Wisconsin team and the ongoing support of our community.”

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline, (414) 266-6500, will remain a resource for any family seeking help with the emotional impact of trauma.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Stolen vehicle crashes on Stoughton Road
Stolen vehicle with 4 juveniles crashes on Stoughton Road
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Elk killed in Columbia Co.

Latest News

REPORT: DeMarcus Cousins plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
One apprehended in fatal east side shooting
Brownsville apartment fire displaces multiple occupants
(AP)
Five in jail after stolen vehicle crashes, rolls over on Madison Beltline