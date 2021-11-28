One apprehended in fatal east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are investigating a death after a shooting occurred on Madison’s east side Sunday morning.

Dane Co. Dispatch received a call about the incident, which occurred at a gas station on Milwaukee St, around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch said that an individual was apprehended in the E. Washington Ave area around 11 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and NBC15 will update the story as more information is received.

