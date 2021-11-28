Advertisement

Wisconsin Falls to Minnesota 23-13

Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) carries the ball against Wisconsin safety Scott...
Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) carries the ball against Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers and Gophers were tied at 3 when the Badgers got into the end zone. Safety Scott Nelson picked off Tanner Morgan and ran 25 yards into the end zone and the Badgers had a 10-3 lead and would be up 10-6 at halftime.

The 2nd half saw Minnesota’s offense go to work.  The Gophers scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

The Badgers offense could never get anything going all game long as the Badgers fall to Minnesota 23-13 in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin not only loses Paul Bunyan’s Axe but doesn’t win the Big Ten West.  Iowa will now head to Indianapolis to face Michigan next Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Badgers finish the season with an 8-4 record.

