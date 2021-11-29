Advertisement

Alliant Credit Union hopes new name will avoid confusion

Members won’t have to do anything for the name change
Alliant Credit Union changes its name to AIM.
Alliant Credit Union changes its name to AIM.(Alliant Credit Union website)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE Ia. (WMTV) - Alliant Credit Union will change its name at the beginning of the year in an effort to distance itself from an Illinois-based one that was initially linked to a major airline.

After more than 20 years doing business under the Alliant banner, the credit union will rebrand itself as AIM Credit Union as it seeks to attract new members and to avoid confusion with another, much larger Alliant Credit Union.

“We feel now is an opportune time to recognize our growth and the entirety of our diverse membership,” President and CEO Mike Maroney explained calling the change, “an evolution of our credit union” that will allow them to expand into the sectors it currently serves.

The change is not expected to affect its over 11,000 members and they will not have to do anything as part of the transition. The new name goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Avoiding confusion

This is the second time the credit union remade its image. Originally founded as Interstate Employees Credit Union in 1933, its switched to Alliant in 1999 following the merger of Interstate Power and Alliant Energy.

Just four years later, the credit union recounted, United Airlines Credit Union adopted its new name: Alliant Credit Union. That credit union is the largest in Illinois, the company states, and serves approximately 600,000 members.

Highlighting the potential for confusion is the fact the URLs for alliantcreditunion.com takes a user to the Illinois-based credit union’s site, while alliantcu.com directs them to the about to be former-Alliant Credit Union page.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident

Latest News

Parker Kruse search continues
Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park.
Dane County’s newest dog park gives pups tons of space to play
The CDC says there are no confirmed Omicron cases in the U.S., at least not yet.
UW Health specialist on next steps in handling Omicron variant
Christmas trees
CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm closes after five days of business