Alliant Credit Union hopes new name will avoid confusion

DUBUQUE Ia. (WMTV) - Alliant Credit Union will change its name at the beginning of the year in an effort to distance itself from an Illinois-based one that was initially linked to a major airline.

After more than 20 years doing business under the Alliant banner, the credit union will rebrand itself as AIM Credit Union as it seeks to attract new members and to avoid confusion with another, much larger Alliant Credit Union.

“We feel now is an opportune time to recognize our growth and the entirety of our diverse membership,” President and CEO Mike Maroney explained calling the change, “an evolution of our credit union” that will allow them to expand into the sectors it currently serves.

The change is not expected to affect its over 11,000 members and they will not have to do anything as part of the transition. The new name goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Avoiding confusion

This is the second time the credit union remade its image. Originally founded as Interstate Employees Credit Union in 1933, its switched to Alliant in 1999 following the merger of Interstate Power and Alliant Energy.

Just four years later, the credit union recounted, United Airlines Credit Union adopted its new name: Alliant Credit Union. That credit union is the largest in Illinois, the company states, and serves approximately 600,000 members.

Highlighting the potential for confusion is the fact the URLs for alliantcreditunion.com takes a user to the Illinois-based credit union’s site, while alliantcu.com directs them to the about to be former-Alliant Credit Union page.

