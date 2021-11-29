Badger volleyball No. 4 national seed in NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is the No. 4 national seed heading into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, meaning the Badgers will have home court advantage all the way until the Final Four.

The Badgers finished their season 25-3, winning the Big Ten title outright with a sweep over Indiana on Saturday.

Last season Wisconsin made it to the Final Four where they got swept by Texas 0-3.

The Badgers will play Colgate for the first round of the tournament this Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.