Badger volleyball No. 4 national seed in NCAA Tournament

First round of the NCAA Tournament this Friday.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball is the No. 4 national seed heading into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, meaning the Badgers will have home court advantage all the way until the Final Four.

The Badgers finished their season 25-3, winning the Big Ten title outright with a sweep over Indiana on Saturday.

Last season Wisconsin made it to the Final Four where they got swept by Texas 0-3.

The Badgers will play Colgate for the first round of the tournament this Friday and Saturday.

