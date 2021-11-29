Bus vs. vehicle crash reported on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bus collided with another vehicle on Madison’s east side late Monday afternoon, Dane County Communications confirmed.

The crash, reported at around 4:30 p.m., took place near Highway 30 and North Thompson Drive. An NBC15 viewer reported a heavy police presence in the area.

The Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.