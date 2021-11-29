Advertisement

Bus vs. vehicle crash reported on Madison’s east side

The Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bus collided with another vehicle on Madison’s east side late Monday afternoon, Dane County Communications confirmed.

The crash, reported at around 4:30 p.m., took place near Highway 30 and North Thompson Drive. An NBC15 viewer reported a heavy police presence in the area.

The Madison Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident

Latest News

Parker Kruse search continues
Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
TSA looks to hire security officers at Dane Co. Regional Airport
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
SSM Health Giving Tuesday gifts to benefit Madison nurses