CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm closes after five days of business

Christmas trees
Christmas trees(WIS)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calendar has not even flipped to December yet and CaPaul’s Country Place will need to shut down for the season.

The Waunakee farm stopped selling trees at the end of business on Sunday.

The Christmas tree farm was only open for five days this year. They opened for business just a day before Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook post, the company explained it needed to “sustain our fields for the future.”

In order to sustain our fields for the future, CaPaul's will be closing for the 2021 season at 5 pm today (Sunday,...

Posted by Capaul's Country Place on Sunday, November 28, 2021

