Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - While many are still planning on the best time to get their Christmas tree, one farm is already closing their doors for 2021.

Ron Barman, co-owner of Capaul’s Country Place, a tree farm in Waunakee, said this isn’t out of the ordinary.

He says they have gotten into the habit of closing to allow trees to regrow.

In order to sustain our fields for the future, CaPaul's will be closing for the 2021 season at 5 pm today (Sunday,... Posted by Capaul's Country Place on Sunday, November 28, 2021

“We cannot sell the future. We cant over sell what we have in the field,” said Barman.

He said this is the third year that Capaul’s has closed early, but that it hasn’t been any more crowded than normal.

“Regular customer are starting to get used to this window and they are coming earlier b/c they know chances are great we may only make it the first weekend,” said Barman.

To keep up with demand, Barman says they’re planting two trees for every one sold going forward.

