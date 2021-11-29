Dane County’s newest dog park gives pups tons of space to play

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Town of Oregon is home to Dane County’s newest dog park. The county’s interim Parks Director Joleen Stinson explained the new Anderson Farm County Park is the third-largest one in the county and the eighth overall.

Man’s best friend will have 35 acres to run around and play and fetch sticks and do all those things that dogs love to do. There’s a separate area for smaller dogs and limestone hiking trails for those longer walks. A paved trail will connect the park to the Arthur Sholts Memorial Woods and the Village of Oregon.

“We are excited to open a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This new dog park will provide visitors and their furry friends a new location to exercise and take in the outdoors.”

Dane Co. opens a new dog park at Anderson Farm County Park. (WMTV/Curt Lenz)

For the two-legged visitors, there’s an edible orchard, the parking lots have electric vehicle charging stations, and they built restrooms for the people so they can be sure to stay until their puppers are all tuckered out.

Owners will still need a permit to bring their dogs to the park, located at 804 Union Road, north of Hwy. A, as it is part of the Cooperative Dog Park Program, which covers Dane Co. Parks as well as parks in Madison, Middleton, and Sun Prairie. Permits are available here.

