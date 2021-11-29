Advertisement

Dodge Co. Emergency Response Team mourns member diagnosed with COVID-19

(WAFB)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Emergency Response team is mourning the loss of one of its members Monday, who died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19.

Officials say Paul Kohlman, who has served the area for 13 years, died Saturday morning.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the nonprofit agency said.

The Dodge County Emergency Response Team is raising money for Kohlman’s family to aid with funeral arrangements.

Anyone who donates from Monday through Dec. 13 will have their funds sent directly to the family. Those interested can donate on the team’s Facebook page to the “Kohlman Family Support Fundraiser.”

One of our members, Paul Kohlman, passed away Saturday morning due to COVID-19. Paul had been serving the community...

Posted by Dodge County Emergency Response Team on Monday, November 29, 2021

