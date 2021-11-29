DOJ: Man takes own life after MPD officer fires gun during encounter at Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead after allegedly taking his own life after police responded to call early Sunday afternoon about an armed and suicidal individual inside a home on Madison’s east side with someone who reported to be possibly in danger.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers arrived at the home, on Secret Garden Drive, around 1:40 p.m. and they, along the man’s family members, attempted to diffuse the situation. The man retreated into basement and two officers followed him, MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained during a Sunday night news conference.

While in the basement, one of the officers fired their weapon, Barnes continued, but the bullet did not strike the individual or anyone else. The man, whose name was not released, then turned his gun on himself and fired, both MPD and the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reported.

The other person who was in the home at the time of the call was unharmed in the encounter, Barnes noted, adding that no officers were injured.

The Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation along with the Wisconsin State Patrol. The MPD officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. State officials stated when their investigation is complete, they will turn the reports over to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Dept. of Justice added that investigators believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

In his news conference, Barnes encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to contact Journey Mental Health 608-280-2700.

