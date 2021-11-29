Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor Wisconsin State Patrol trooper

Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Trooper Dan Stainbrook(Wisconsin State Patrol/DOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday for a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper who died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19.

Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook will receive law enforcement honors following a public funeral that day, the State Patrol previously indicated. Visitation will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlands Church, in Plover, with services set to commence immediately thereafter.

“The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” Gov. Tony Evers said following his death.

According to an executive order, flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Stainbrook family
Stainbrook family(GoFundMe)

The 42-year-old Stainbrook passed away Nov. 15 due to complications from COVID-19. Stainbrook was a 20-year State Patrol veteran who primarily served in Waushara County, as part of the northcentral regional office based in Wausau.

Trooper Stainbrook leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident

Latest News

Parker Kruse search continues
Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
Christmas trees
CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm closes after five days of business
Parker Kruse
PARKER’S WARRIORS: Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week