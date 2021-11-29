Madison’s second Portillo’s opens this week on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second Portillo’s restaurant is opening this week on Madison’s west side, giving residents the taste of Chicago-style fare.

Portillo’s West Madison will open Tuesday at 7230 West Towne Way. The restaurant will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by its grand opening to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Guests should come hungry to enjoy Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

The 7,800-square-foot space can seat more than 180 people inside, as well as on its outdoor patio. Restaurant-goers will get to view decorations inspired by 1950s and ‘60s diners.

Portillo’s will be giving back to the community, too. The company will give Society of St Vincent de Paul- Madison, its charity partner, with a check for $18,767 raised during the Sneak Peek training meals served on Nov. 22 and 23. Portillo’s VP of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo and the chamber of commerce will also be present.

There is another Madison Portillo’s restaurant located across town, at East Towne Mall, which opened just over two years ago. Residents can find it at 4505 East Towne Boulevard.

