Packers hold off Rams 36-28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 to move to a 9-3 overall record.

Erin Andrews reported during the game that Aaron Rodgers had a “pain-killing injection pre-game, where he said he could only feel nine toes.” Rodgers said in a press conference earlier in the week that he has a fractured toe and has been playing in a lot of pain.

Rodgers able to fight through the pain and score the first points for Green Bay, a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 Packers.

Randall Cobb would have a touchdown in the second and would have 95 receiving yards, but would go down with a groin injury and would not return for the rest of the game.

Rasul Douglas would come up big for the Packers defense with a 33-yard pick six in the third to put Green Bay up 36-17.

Rodgers would finish 28/45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers now have their bye week before playing Chicago on December 12th which you can watch right here on WMTV.

