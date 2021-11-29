Advertisement

Packers hold off Rams 36-28

Green Bay with a much-needed upcoming bye week to hopefully mend some injuries.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 to move to a 9-3 overall record.

Erin Andrews reported during the game that Aaron Rodgers had a “pain-killing injection pre-game, where he said he could only feel nine toes.” Rodgers said in a press conference earlier in the week that he has a fractured toe and has been playing in a lot of pain.

Rodgers able to fight through the pain and score the first points for Green Bay, a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0 Packers.

Randall Cobb would have a touchdown in the second and would have 95 receiving yards, but would go down with a groin injury and would not return for the rest of the game.

Rasul Douglas would come up big for the Packers defense with a 33-yard pick six in the third to put Green Bay up 36-17.

Rodgers would finish 28/45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers now have their bye week before playing Chicago on December 12th which you can watch right here on WMTV.

