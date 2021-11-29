Sixth homicide charge filed in Waukesha parade tragedy after boy’s death

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The expected sixth homicide charge against the man accused of driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade a little more than a week ago has been filed.

The Waukesha Co. District Attorney’s Office filed the amended complaint, adding another first-degree intentional homicide charge against Darrell Brooks, on Monday. Prosecutors indicated the additional count would be coming last week during Brooks’ first court appearance when they revealed 8-year-old Jackson Sparks had succumbed to his injuries.

During Brooks’ court appearance, Court Commissioner Kevin Costello granted prosecutors’ request for a $5 million bail for Brooks, describing the allegations as “shocking.” Each of the first-degree homicide charges carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

According to the amended complaint, Sparks died as the result of being hit by the vehicle and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause to be craniocerebral injuries from blunt force trauma to the head. The other five people killed have been identified as:

Virginia Sorenson, 79

LeAnna Owen, 71

Tamara Durand, 52

Jane Kulich, 52

Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Over 60 people were injured that day. Prosecutors have not filed charges relating to their injuries, nor were any filed in connection with his prior arrests, saying they were focusing on the homicide allegations first.

