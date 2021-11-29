SSM Health Giving Tuesday gifts to benefit Madison nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All financial gifts given to SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation on Giving Tuesday will benefit Madison nurses, SSM Health said Monday.

The donations will specifically go toward the hospital’s Nursing Education and Advancement Fund, designed to provide resources to uplift, support and thank Madison nurses.

The gifts will help advance the construction of their recently established Nursing Education Center, a hub dedicated to the training of new nursing staff, as well as continuing education to advance nursing practices. The center, named after 1953 St. Mary’s School of Nursing alumni Mary Jean Whalen, was made possible by philanthropic support, SSM Health said.

The first $20,000 in Giving Tuesday gifts received will be matched by a gift from the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison Volunteers. Gifts can be made online at //ssmhealth.com/stmarysfoundation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.