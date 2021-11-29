Advertisement

Suspect identified in Dane Co. shooting, faces homicide count

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Madison's east side.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigates a homicide on Madison's east side.(WMTV-TV/nbc15.com)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 29-year-old suspect taken into custody Sunday following a deadly shooting earlier that day.

According to the update on Monday, Trevon L. Adams has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Eluding.

Adams was captured around 11 a.m. near the intersection of E. Washington Ave. and East Springs Drive following a chase that began when he was spotted by members of the Maple Bluff Police Dept., the Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after he was arrested.

He is suspected of killing a man in a shooting at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and North Walbridge, in the Town of Blooming Grove, about two hours earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to collect information about the shooting and is asking anyone who may have been in the area around 9:20 a.m. to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

