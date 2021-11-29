Advertisement

TSA looks to hire security officers at Dane Co. Regional Airport

(Dane County Regional Airport)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Transportation Security Administration is seeking full-time and part-time employees to serve as transportation security officers at Dane County Regional Airport.

TSA will hold a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Sheraton Madison Hotel on 706 John Nolen Drive to assist potential applicants with their applications.

Attendees will receive a presentation about the role, assistance with their applications and scheduling of their computer-based testing. TSA will also outline the benefits potential employees will receive, which includes 401 coverage, paid leave and health care plans.

TSA noted starting pay at the airport is $18.16 per hour and employees have the potential to receive a pay increase after six months. The agency is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000 for new hires, $1,000 after onboarding and $1,000 after a year of employment.

Candidates should bring two valid forms of identification and masks are required.

