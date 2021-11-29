Advertisement

Two receiving Red Cross assistance after multi-unit house fire in Sun Prairie

(monkey Business images)
By Gillian Rawling and Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is helping two adults after their building caught fire in Sun Prairie Sunday morning, the communications director for the Red Cross of Wisconsin said.

Sun Prairie Fire officials say they received a call reporting smoke coming from a four-unit building on Broadway Drive around 8 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene to an active fire and called for backup to get things under control.

“First units on scene confirmed they had a working fire with fire in attic so they called for additional resources because of the cold and the number of tasks that need to get done in a short period of time,” said Sun Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan.

Sullivan says none of the displaced occupants or responding crews reported injuries.

The Red Cross was called in and is working with those displaced and the Sun Prairie Fire Department. Red Cross volunteers are assisting residents with comfort, aid, temporary lodging and other essential items, like food.

The Salvation Army also arrived on scene to provide services and warmth for first responders.

