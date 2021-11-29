Advertisement

Tyrol Basin reopens for 2021-22 season

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tyrol Basin, a ski hill in Mt. Horeb, has opened for the winter.

The owner and general manager, Nathan McGree, said the hill is already seeing a great early season turnout.

He said the hill is a great escape for folks after the pandemic.

“People are looking to get outside after what we all went through. We’re happy to invite them all outside, fresh air interested in outdoors sports instead of on the couch.”

McGree said that the slopes are normally open for more than one hundred days, and that Tyrol typically closes in March depending on the weather.

