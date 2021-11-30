Advertisement

Brewers sign catchers Severino, Sullivan to 1-year deals

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, hugs catcher Pedro Severino after Means threw a no-hitter in the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Orioles won 6-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have added a pair of catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

The 28-year-old Severino batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season.

He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

Sullivan has no major league experience but has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

