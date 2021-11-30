Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin treating 7 victims from parade crash

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Children’s Wisconsin said seven patients injured in last weekend’s Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at the hospital.

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

One Children’s Wisconsin patient was released on Sunday, another on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving.

Out of the seven remaining patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and one is in good condition.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident

Latest News

Cuba City woman sews hundreds of quilts for church community
Cuba City woman sews hundreds of quilts for church community
Generic fire graphic
Three displaced after Sun Prairie apartment fire
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
Parker Kruse search continues
Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
Stella Franck, 94, has sewn hundreds of quilts for her local church to help the community.
Cuba City woman sews hundreds of quilts for church community