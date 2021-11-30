Community help needed to make nearly 100 children’s holiday this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army is hoping nearly 100 children will be able to have the holiday season of their dreams this year, with help of gift donations from generous community members.

The Salvation Army noted Tuesday it is working to provide gifts to over 377 children housed in their shelter and enrolled in housing programs.

The community has already promised to donate presents to 275 children, but 97 still need to be “adopted.”

Through the agency’s Adopt an Angel program, people can select children to purchase gifts for based on the child’s age, needs, interests and wants.

Those interested in buying a child or children gifts this year can choose to do so online.

They can then hand-deliver or mail the presents to 3030 Darbo Drive. Gifts should be delivered unwrapped and have an Angel Tag that is included in a confirmation email. The Salvation Army also provided a Walmart Registry, which has some of this season’s most sought-after toys.

Representatives will collect gives from Dec. 6-10:

9 am to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday

