Advertisement

Community help needed to make nearly 100 children’s holiday this year

(Storyblocks)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army is hoping nearly 100 children will be able to have the holiday season of their dreams this year, with help of gift donations from generous community members.

The Salvation Army noted Tuesday it is working to provide gifts to over 377 children housed in their shelter and enrolled in housing programs.

The community has already promised to donate presents to 275 children, but 97 still need to be “adopted.”

Through the agency’s Adopt an Angel program, people can select children to purchase gifts for based on the child’s age, needs, interests and wants.

Those interested in buying a child or children gifts this year can choose to do so online.

They can then hand-deliver or mail the presents to 3030 Darbo Drive. Gifts should be delivered unwrapped and have an Angel Tag that is included in a confirmation email. The Salvation Army also provided a Walmart Registry, which has some of this season’s most sought-after toys.

Representatives will collect gives from Dec. 6-10:

  • 9 am to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday
  • Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Kahn, left, and a cub, right, from the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center
Sauk Co. big cat rescue says goodbye to a tiger, works to save a cub
Top Wisconsin court affirms GOP’s preferred approach to maps
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republican Macco decides against run for Wisconsin governor
FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director