Cuba City woman sews hundreds of quilts for church community

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CUBA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 94-year-old Grant County woman has sewn hundreds and hundreds of quilts to raise money for her church.

Stella Franck moved from Iowa to Cuba City in 2018 to be closer to her daughter, who says she’s lost count of how many quilts her mother has made.

Her daughter says Franck has sewn every day since 2015. She sews so much that she wore out her sewing machine and the church bought her a new one!

Franck donates her queen-sized quilts to the Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City to help the community. Many of them are on display at the church.

Stella Franck, 94, has made hundreds of quilts to donate to her community church.
Stella Franck, 94, has made hundreds of quilts to donate to her community church.(Kari L Franck)

