Advertisement

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Capaul’s tree farm closing after one week

Latest News

Kahn, left, and a cub, right, from the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center
Sauk Co. big cat rescue says goodbye to a tiger, works to save a cub
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter will testify at trial; 4 jurors seated
The Biden administration is expected to take steps in the coming days to toughen testing...
US expected to toughen testing requirement for travelers
Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge...
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape