Advertisement

Funeral services scheduled for 8-year-old boy who died after Waukesha Christmas Parade

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral services have been set for an 8-year-old boy who was one of six people that died after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy last week, TMJ4 reports.

Visitation for Jackson Sparks will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, according to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home.

The funeral home noted that children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to honor Jackson at the service.

A private family burial will be held Friday.

Instead of flowers, those who wish to donate are encouraged to do so to the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight started inside of the business and this fight escalated and eventually spilled out into...
Massive fight breaks out at Madison skate center
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
Jonah with some of those who treated him at UW Hospital.
Making a Difference: Strangers step up to save Cottage Grove teen’s life
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Hinesville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday...
Sheriff’s Office: East side shooting not a random incident

Latest News

Parker Kruse search continues
Family of missing boater continue searching nearly 5 months later
Gov. Evers declares Monday Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin