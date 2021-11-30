Funeral services scheduled for 8-year-old boy who died after Waukesha Christmas Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral services have been set for an 8-year-old boy who was one of six people that died after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy last week, TMJ4 reports.

Visitation for Jackson Sparks will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, according to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home.

The funeral home noted that children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to honor Jackson at the service.

A private family burial will be held Friday.

Instead of flowers, those who wish to donate are encouraged to do so to the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund.

