GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this...
FILE - Voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. in this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo. Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground state the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year’s presidential race.

The political battleground becomes the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections before the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Wednesday will bring a flurry of election-related developments in the state, with both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a partisan legislative panel dissecting the 2020 election.

At the same time, Republican lawmakers are continuing to attack the state’s well-regarded election commissioner in a pressure campaign to have her resign, in an apparent attempt to install a GOP partisan.

