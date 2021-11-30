Mild End To Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An earlier clipper system is moving out with little to be left behind. Looks for decreasing clouds tonight as temperatures settle into the upper 20s. Tuesday will be a beautiful end to the month of November with mostly sunny skies and highs into the middle 40s. Another weak disturbance will pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday with the potential of a few rain or snow showers. Lows Tuesday night are into the upper 20s.

The first day of December brings very mild conditions with highs around the 50-degree mark. A departing system will keep a couple of rain drops and clouds around at least through midday. Skies start to clear Wednesday night as temperatures only dip into the 40s early in the evening before climbing after midnight.

Thursday will be another nice day with mainly sunny skies and highs back into the lower 50s. Another weak disturbance moves through Thursday night into Friday with a few rain or snow showers. Highs heading into the weekend will be more seasonable into the middle 30s with a passing snow shower.

