MPD: 13-year-old wrecks stolen car while high on Madison Beltline during rush hour

Police called the incident “startling.”
A 13-year-old crashed a stolen car on the John Nolen Drive off-ramp from the Beltline, on Nov....
A 13-year-old crashed a stolen car on the John Nolen Drive off-ramp from the Beltline, on Nov. 30, according to the Madison Police Dept.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department detailed the capture of a 13-year-old who was arrested after wrecking a stolen vehicle following a rush hour ride down the beltline Tuesday morning, saying people in the community should be “extremely concerned” over the cases like these.

The smell of marijuana enveloped the 13-year-old, who had fled from the crash scene, when officers found the teen hiding under a stairwell, the MPD report continued. Capt. Mike Hanson described the fact a child was allegedly driving a stolen car while high – all before 8 a.m. – as “startling.”

Six officers had responded to the crash scene off John Nolen Drive when the crash happened, his report indicated. By the time they arrived, the 13-year-old had taken off running, ripping off clothing in process. Meanwhile, the officers and a K9 unit set up a perimeter and began their search.

The child, whose name was not released, ended up going into a cement stairwell, investigators explained, adding they could tell the teen went that way because of the strong scent of marijuana. At that point they caught up with the 13-year-old.

In a later update, the police department reported that the vehicle had been reported stolen the previous day. Its investigation is still ongoing.

